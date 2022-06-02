Michael Owen breaks his silence on daughter Gemma joining Love Island cast: ‘It’s a father’s worst nightmare’

Michael Owen has broken his silence on his daughter Gemma joining the cast of Love Island 2022.

The 19-year-old was confirmed for the eighth season of the hit dating show earlier this week, along with 10 other sexy singletons.

Speaking to ITV, Gemma’s footballer father said: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you’ve got to be supportive.”

“I’ve heard a lot about it. I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don’t watch it and you just hear snippets, but she assures me it’s not as bad as I think.”

Michael described his as a “sensible girl”, adding: “It’s quite a big thing and whatever she wants to do, you have to be supportive and I think I’ve given her a decent enough grounding to be respectful.”

Gemma, who is an international dressage rider, said ahead of the show: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

She added: “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.”

“I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want. But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.”

“I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.