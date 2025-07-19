Michael Flatley responds to talks of him running for President: ‘I’m not sure we need another politician…’

Michael Flatley has reacted to the talks that he will run for the presidency in the next election, saying “I’m not sure we need another politician.”

The legendary Irish dancer spoke with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 to reveal that although he hasn’t been approached by political parties, he has been considering a bid.

He said: “I’ve not made the decision, but I have a team of advisors who are advising me on this. And you know, for me, it wouldn’t be. I mean, I have a huge business to run.”

The 67-year-old explained that his hands are already full with dance, choreography, and family.

“I have an army of dancers counting on me to make a living. I have a whiskey company, a beautiful young wife and son that I want to spend time with.”

However, Michael then went on to lay out how all the experience he’s had throughout his career so far would actually go a long way in being President of Ireland.

“I’m not sure we need another politician if I’m honest. I know it’s a statesman’s role, but I spent the last 30 years of my life touring the world, promoting Ireland and Irish culture,” he said.

“If I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people, and maybe more importantly, if I thought I could be a voice, a voice of the Irish people.”

“Right now, I don’t think they have a voice, not a true, proper, deep voice that, you know, that speaks their language. But it does get frustrating when you see the hard-working Irish taxpayer working as hard out and having no say in things.”

Although he may not be a man of politics himself, he did name drop all the connections he has and A-listers he’s come in contact with.

“I’ve met the Bushes, the Obamas, Trump, Putin. I’ve met the Clintons. I’ve met the King and Queen of England. I’ve met the King and Queen of Sweden and of Spain. I’ve met those people more to promote the country and I think maybe that’s what the job of president is all about.”

He concluded: “Let it be said that I stand for Ireland and the Irish people. Sin é. So who knows, maybe we might see the Irish dancer leaping into the Áras an Uachtaráin…”