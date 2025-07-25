Michael Flatley confirms bid to become the next President of Ireland

Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley is to seek a nomination to become the next President of Ireland.

The announcement comes in the midst of the Riverdance star’s High Court case in regards to works carried out at his Co. Cork home, the Castlehyde.

An affidavit, signed by the performer’s solicitor, was submitted to the court declaring he is “to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland.”

Michael’s barrister informed the court of a “material change in circumstances” for his client, and said he is set to move back to Ireland and will look to run in the presidential election this autumn.

Just last week, during an appearance on Brendan O’Connor’s RTÉ Radio 1 show, the dancing legend hinted at a presidential bid, but said he had not made a final decision.

The reason he gave for contemplating the role being, “If I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people and maybe more importantly, if I thought I could be a voice of the Irish people.

“Right now, I don’t think they have a voice, not a true proper deep voice that you know that speaks their language.”

An election for high office is expected to take place this Autumn, near the end of October.

To date there are just two serious contenders who have received the necessary financial backing, former EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Catherine Connolly, who previously held the title of Mayor of Galway.

As an Irish citizen over the age of 35, the Irish-American, credited with reinventing traditional Irish dance, is deemed eligible to run for the position.