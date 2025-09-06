Michael Flatley becomes the latest candidate to drop out of the presidential race

Michael Flatley has officially bowed out of the Presidential race, becoming the latest candidate to end his bid.

Last month, the Lord of the Dance star confirmed his intention to run for the Áras, replacing the current President Michael D Higgins.

But on Friday night, Mr Flatley confirmed he was withdrawing from the race, citing health and family priorities.

“I have decided not to run for President of Ireland at this time,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I am honoured by the encouragement and support I’ve received from so many people across Ireland over recent weeks, but I must put my family and my health first.

“I feel I can better serve the Irish people by continuing my work promoting Ireland and Irish culture globally.”

His announcement makes him the third candidate in just 24 hours to step away from the race.

On Thursday night, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern revealed he would not be seeking a nomination, pointing to a lack of backing within Fianna Fáil.

Less than a day later, former meteorologist Joanna Donnelly also exited the race.

Having only declared her candidacy earlier in the week, she admitted she was “unprepared” for the scale of a presidential campaign.

“Since Tuesday I have come to understand through conversations with people with vastly more experience in this type of campaign, that I am unprepared for such an undertaking,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was naive to think I could meet the challenges of the campaign; therefore at this stage I’ve decided it’s best to withdraw my request for nominations.”

As it stands, the confirmed candidates that will be on the ballot are Independent Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys.

Fianna Fáil’s nominee will be decided next week in a contest between former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin and MEP Billy Kelleher.