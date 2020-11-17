Michael D. Higgins set to get a new pet – following the death of his beloved dog

Michael D. Higgins set to get a new pet – following the...

Michael D. Higgins is set to get a new pet, following the death of his beloved dog Síoda.

The President’s Bernese mountain dogs Síoda and Bród gained celebrity status in Ireland, as they were regularly seen prancing around Áras an Uachtaráin.

Irish people were left heartbroken following the news of Síoda’s death in September, but Bród will now make a new friend in the form of a pony.

The Connemara mare will come to Áras an Uachtaráin from Kylemore Abbey, and will reside on the grounds from May until September annually.

Kylemore Abbey’s executive director Conor Coyne told The Irish Field: “We had been in contact with the team in the Áras who are in the middle of putting biodiversity grazing strategy on the grounds and we are looking at doing something similar in Kylemore.

“We spoke about possibly sharing some of the animals and offered them a pony and a foal annually from May to September.

“It will provide an opportunity to get national and international media coverage for the breed and will be the beginning of developing a more educational experience for the breed,” he added.