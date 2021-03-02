Michael D. Higgins gets Bernese Mountain pup after the death of his beloved dog Síoda

Michael D. Higgins gets Bernese Mountain pup after the death of his...

Michael D. Higgins has gotten a new Bernese Mountain pup, following the death of his beloved dog Síoda.

The President’s pooches Síoda and Bród gained celebrity status in Ireland, as they were regularly seen prancing around Áras an Uachtaráin.

Irish people were left heartbroken following the news of Síoda’s death in September, but Bród now has a new companion.

A spokesperson for Áras an Uachtaráin has confirmed that the 5-month-old pup has been named Misneach, which is the Irish word for courage.

Speaking to FM104, the rep said: “The president has a Bernese Mountain Dog in training. He is 5 months old and, given the time we are in, the president has given him the name ‘Misneach,’ which translates as courage.”

A photo of the new puppy went viral on Monday, with Twitter user @James_MacX writing: “Michael D got a new friend for Bród 😭”

Michael D got a new friend for Bród 😭 pic.twitter.com/1qWBzqnhjz — Minister for Tiramisu (@James_MacX) March 1, 2021