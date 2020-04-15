Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato denies abuse claims – after singer ‘elbowed her’ during live video

Luisana Lopilato has denied claims her husband Michael Bublé is “abusive”.

Fans grew concerned for the Argentinian actress, after Michael appeared to elbow her for speaking over him during an Instagram Live.

After Luisana quickly apologised, the singer pulled his wife in for an embrace, but many believe his actions were “too aggressive”.

A clip from the video started circulating on social media, and fans begged Luisana to leave Michael – who she’s been married to since 2011.

no sé ustedes pero yo ví ésto y quedé indignada con ese trato de Michael a Luisana , en serio quedé WTF pic.twitter.com/tuzyizgQTq — Sol🦋 (@solciadler) April 10, 2020

Responding to people’s concern, Luisana released a statement on Instagram, and told fans not to worry.

Her statement, which was translated into English by Hola!, reads: “It’s incredible how some human beings are!!”

“While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family.”

“I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!! It’s not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying to have fame and more followers,” she wrote, in response to the person who shared a clip of their Instagram Live on Twitter.

“[These are] lies that I will not allow because [it] disrespects my family, so I ask you, who have trusted me so much over the years, that you do not allow it either!”

“Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people,” she added.

