Meryl Streep reveals shock split from husband of 45 years Don Gummer

Meryl Streep has confirmed she’s been separated from her husband Don Gummer for six years.

The 74-year-old actress has been married to the celebrated sculptor for 45 years.

A spokesperson for Meryl told Page Six: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

The couple’s last public appearance together was at the 2018 Academy Awards.

However, Meryl has been spotted wearing her wedding band in recent years, and was even seen wearing the precious piece of jewellery at the Princesa de Asturias Awards this week.

The former couple share four children together – Henry Wolfe, 43, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.

Meryl and Don first met in 1978, and got married that same year.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

1981 || 2017 pic.twitter.com/mAtVLXR6kH — Adriana (@merrylstreep) February 28, 2017

The couple have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye ever since.

But in 2017, the actress made a rare comment about her husband as she accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Iron Lady.

Meryl said: “First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with music.

“I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives you’ve given me.”