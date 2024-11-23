Menendez brothers scheduled to have court hearing on Monday

Next week, a hearing is scheduled to consider the Menendez brothers’ desire to contest the legality of their murder convictions and their life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, Judge Michael Jesic will preside over the status hearing, which is scheduled for 10:30 am. in the Van Nuys Courthouse West, located at 14400 Erwin Street.

The L.A. County Superior Court will hold a lottery for public seats.

“The brothers could find freedom through clemency: Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he’d hold off on considering that request until the new district attorney, Nathan Hochman, takes office early next month and has had a chance to review the case.” https://t.co/6i9eJUojn0

To address the brothers’ request to be resentenced to terms of life with the possibility of parole—which, if granted, would instantly make them eligible for a parole hearing and possible release—a separate hearing is set for December 11 but may be postponed.

The current status of the resentencing proposal given by departing District Attorney George Gascón will be discussed at the status conference on Monday.

“I sometimes call (it) housekeeping,” said Mark Geragos, the attorney for the brothers.

He added that the parties involved would confirm or change the upcoming resentencing hearing date initially set for Dec.

“(We’ll discuss,) ‘Do we meet on the 11th? Do we have enough time? How many witnesses will decide?’”

Next Tuesday, the Menendez brothers will have a second court appearance.

The court set next Tuesday as the deadline for the LA County District Attorney’s Office to reply to the brothers’ 2023 petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

The brothers argue that their convictions and prison sentences are unconstitutional because of recently discovered evidence that their father, Jose Menendez, sexually abused them as children.

According to the brothers’ habeas petition, testimony regarding the alleged abuse was unjustly excluded from their second trial, which resulted in their conviction and sentencing.

Last week, the new LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke out on the Menendez brothers fight for freedom.

The next Los Angeles County district attorney said he needs to examine a lot of material before expressing support for the Menendez brothers’ release from jail, despite growing requests for their release.

Nathan Hochman, who defeated incumbent George Gascón by a wide margin in last week’s DA election, will start in December.

Los Angeles County District Attorney-elect @NathanHochmanDA explains the process he plans to go through surrounding the #MenendezBrothers case, to @FrankBuckleyTV on #InsideCAPolitics pic.twitter.com/Qjs6dmaMAK — Inside California Politics (@CaliforniaICP) November 16, 2024

Weeks prior to the election, George Gascón had declared that the Menendez brothers should be resentenced and granted immediate parole eligibility.

However, Nathan Hochman questioned the former DA’s endorsement of the brothers so close to the election.

“Part of the problem with the Gascón timing of his decision is there’s a cloud over that credibility. Is it a just decision, or was it just a political ploy?” Nathan said.

“There will be no cloud over whatever decision I do,” he added.George Gascón denied his decision was politically motivated, telling ABC News: “I believe that they should be released and they should be released cleanly within the law.”

“I base my decision in the review of 30 years of … information about their behavior, as well as a very thorough understanding of what they were convicted of and the elements of the crime, so my decision was appropriately based,” George stated.

The notorious case began in 1989 when Lyle Menendez, who was 21 at the time, and Erik Menendez, who was 18 at the time, shot and killed Jose and Kitty Menendez, the couple’s parents, in their Beverly Hills home.

Prosecutors said the brothers killed for financial gain, while the defence said they acted in self-defence following years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father.

There were different juries for each brother in the first trial, which resulted in mistrials.

The brothers were found guilty and given two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of release in 1996 following the second trial, in which the court excluded a large portion of the sex abuse evidence.

BREAKING: Los Angeles County DA recommends resentencing the Menendez brothers for the 1989 killings of their parents. https://t.co/5rQdUbS17D pic.twitter.com/xJcx3Wg2OB — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 24, 2024

Last month, former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon recommended that the two be resentenced, substituting their life sentence with a 50-year-to-life term.

According to Mr. Gascon, since the brothers were younger than 26 at the time of the killings, they would be immediately eligible for parole.

“Under the law, resentencing is appropriate. I’m going to recommend that to a court tomorrow,” the district attorney told a news conference.

“I believe they have paid their debt to society.”

Prosecutors must now request court approval for the case, with the judge making the final decision.

Their attorneys contend that the brothers might not have been found guilty of first-degree murder and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole if the case had been tried today due to the shifting social perceptions around sexual abuse.

The recommendation came following bombshell evidence in the form of a letter that had been publically shared by a District Attorney.

Last week, a screenshot of Erik Menendez’s letter to his cousin Andy Cano, in which he makes references to severe and ongoing abuse at the hands of his father, Jose, was made public on Instagram by Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

It reads: “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It’s still happening Andy but it’s worse for me now. I can’t explain it. He’s so overweight that I just can’t stand to see him. I never know when it’s going to happen and it’s driving me crazy.”

George Gascón later deleted the post.

https://t.co/Mxnrua1O5F has obtained a handwritten letter that could set the infamous Menendez brothers Erik and Lyle free from prison after more than 30 years. Click to read more👇 https://t.co/fWbDD4kjiB — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 11, 2024

The letter, published in full by Fox News, further reads: “Every night I stay up thinking he might come in. I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know dad like I do. He’s crazy!”

“He’s warned me a hundred times about telling anyone. Especially Lyle. Am I a serious whimpus? I don’t know I’ll make it through this. I can handle it, Andy. I need to stop thinking about it.”

According to defence lawyer Cliff Gardner, the letter was written in December 1988, to the brother’s cousin some months before Kitty and Jose were killed.

According to testimony from Andy Cano, who passed away in 2003, Erik told him about his father’s abuse when he was thirteen.

The letter, which his mother discovered nine years ago, was part of a 2023 petition to investigate if the brothers’ imprisonment was illegal.

A “new coalition” known as Justice for Erik and Lyle has been formed by several extended family members who have banded together to demand the brothers’ release.

Jose’s niece Anamaria Baralt spoke upon the announcement of the recommendation on Thursday, saying: “Today is a day filled with hope for our family.”

“This step gives us all hope that the truth will finally be heard and Lyle and Erik can begin to heal from the trauma of their past.”

Another relative, believed to be a niece of Kitty, added: “This decision is not just a legal matter, it is a recognition of the abuse my cousins endured.”

“We are grateful to the district attorney for putting justice over politics. We know this wasn’t an easy decision but it is right.”

“It is time for Lyle and Erik to come home.”

Erik Menéndez’s daughter Talia has been vocally advocating for her father’s release and sharing case updates on her Instagram account.

She expressed her hope that the decision-makers will show compassion for the boys’ circumstances and emphasised the additional evidence that backs up their allegations of abuse in recent posts.

In a statement for Instagram, Talia wrote: “Within 60 days, we will hear back from the LA County District Attorney’s office regarding their decision for Erik and Lyle’s appeal for freedom filed in May last year.”

“As everyone knows, there was new evidence proving the abuse endured after decades of not being believed, and that evidence had been excluded from the retrial.”

“I’m praying the DA/Judge has compassion not only for what my dad and uncle endured but also for the fact that all of our family wants them home.”

Erik and Lyle Menendez’s family publicly announce their support for the brothers: “We are 24 strong and today we want the world to know we support Erik and Lyle. We pray for their release after being imprisoned for 35 years. We know them, love them, and want them home with us.” pic.twitter.com/gL1xeynjAH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2024

“Almost 35 years is enough time locked away; They have spent more time incarcerated than alive in the real world. Let that sink in. Set them free.”

Explaining the possible outcomes from the appeal, Talia wrote: “Option 1) Time serves & they would prepare for release.”

“Option 2) 3-5 years more. Option 3) Immediately goes to the parole board > not a great option & case will become political.”

“Option 4) No change. LWOP sentence still stands. Praying they get time served for 35 years and are released!”

Their case recently garnered renewed interest, as Netflix released a true-crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, based on the brothers last month.

Prison reform advocate Kim Kardashian also recently visited them in prison, and has since urged prosecutors in the US to reconsider their life sentences.

In an op-ed for NBC News, the reality star insisted the brothers are not “monsters.”

In the new documentary, director Alejandro Hartmann pours over decades of material surrounding the crime and the subsequent trial.

What emerges may not answer the many questions that still surround the case, but it does offer another perspective — that of the brothers themselves, provided in all-new audio interviews.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were both interviewed for the film, which also features new interviews with their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

The Menendez Brothers is now streaming on Netflix.

Ryan Murphy’s true-crime drama series about the brothers, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is also streaming on Netflix.