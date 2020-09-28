Melanie Murphy shares first glimpse of her baby – after giving birth eight days early

Melanie Murphy has shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby, after giving birth eight days early.
The Irish YouTuber announced she was expecting her first child back in March, and told a follower on Twitter last week that she had welcomed the newborn.
Taking to Instagram today, Melanie shared photos with her newborn – revealing that she had given birth to a baby boy.
She wrote: “Eight days before my due date, on the 25th of September, my husband and I welcomed our first son into this world!”
View this post on Instagram
Eight days before my due date, on the 25th of September, my husband and I welcomed our first son into this world! A massive 9lb 3oz, brown hair and midnight blue eyes (I know that might change but I’m infatuated with them!), after 25 hours of natural labour which had to end in forceps delivery due to concerns over my exhaustion (I went into labour at night after a full-on day studying for my driver theory test and editing YouTube videos 😜 Typical!) and over the baby’s position when they checked for his head, which then led to three bad tears (🥺) and some other issues, so I’ve had to be kept in hospital a few nights with only one visitor (and set visiting times) due to Covid 💔 That’s been the hardest part. WAIT till I get around to filming an update video on it all. But lads, I almost got him out by myself, the big lump, SO in awe of my body! Not going to lie though, labour is…AN EXPERIENCE 😂 The most intense powerful pain (I’d consider it good pain, as it’s ‘doing something’ that has to be done and not a sign that anything is wrong!) but it’s all-consuming and definitely something to mentally prepare for – hypnobirthing and the likes of @gentlebirthofficial @thepositivebirthcompany @birth_ed etc really did help me to think of things differently and to get excited/to stay in the zone while every surge/contraction took hold of me, smashing into me in waves and making me drown anyone around me in a choir of sound bites from The Exorcist 😂 I did half the labour at home so I could have my husband there to help by pressing on my back/getting me drinks/playing calming music/pouring baths and reassuring me. Then we finished things off in Drogheda hospital, in and out of a birthing pool and in and out of every position known to man with the amazing midwives! The whole thing felt very primal/spiritual and we’re completely and utterly besotted with little one 😭 As you all know by now, I’m keeping his identity offline, but I’ll share as much about my journey of motherhood as is of interest, without putting him out there! Leave Qs below and I’ll film a q&a for IGTV or stories 💚 Currently busy getting used to breastfeeding! I’m a fucking MAMMY! 🎉
Melanie described the newborn as “a massive 9lb 3oz, brown hair and midnight blue eyes”, and admitted she had been in natural labour for 25 hours “which had to end in forceps delivery due to concerns over my exhaustion” as well as some other issues.
“I’ve had to be kept in hospital a few nights with only one visitor (and set visiting times) due to Covid 💔 That’s been the hardest part,” she said.
“But lads, I almost got him out by myself, the big lump, SO in awe of my body! Not going to lie though, labour is…AN EXPERIENCE 😂” she added, describing the birth as “the most intense powerful pain”.
“I did half the labour at home so I could have my husband there to help by pressing on my back/getting me drinks/playing calming music/pouring baths and reassuring me.”
View this post on Instagram
Right so that’s it lads, officially done with pregnancy, getting up to go the loo shouldn’t be like climbing Everest, totally and utterly done 👍🏻😂 Here’s everything I’m doing to try to tempt this baba to come out by the due date on Oct 3rd! 🤞🏻 – Gentle birth ball exercises! (SWIPE to see! Found all of these moves via @bridgetteyler YouTube channel! She’s a doula 🙌🏻 Wearing the Contender 2-Piece Outfit from @fableticseu (Thomas thinks it’s very ‘Catwoman’ on me & goodness knows I appreciate the odd sexy comparison right now ‘cause I feel like a bowl of mashed potato 😂) – Red raspberry leaf tea (three cups a day!) 🍵 – Evening primrose oil! – Pineapple & dates (no idea why these are supposed to help, but there are thousands of stories online recommending these!) – Walking & SQUATS – 😈😈😈 y’know – Acupressure points (look into this, you can do it from home!) – Nipple stimulation 😂 Everyone says it helps sooo 😏 – Keeping upright as much as possible! For this outfit (& loads more!) HALF PRICE, become a VIP member with #FableticsUk ~ details via my bio & there’s a swipe-up in my stories! You can have a flexible membership where you only pay the monthly fee when you want to, meaning you retain access to brilliant deals and gorgeous collections without spending anything at all 💚 #FableticsEuAmbassador #AD #38weekspregnant
“Then we finished things off in Drogheda hospital, in and out of a birthing pool and in and out of every position known to man with the amazing midwives!
“The whole thing felt very primal/spiritual and we’re completely and utterly besotted with little one 😭
“As you all know by now, I’m keeping his identity offline, but I’ll share as much about my journey of motherhood as is of interest, without putting him out there!
“Currently busy getting used to breastfeeding! I’m a f**king MAMMY! 🎉”
Shortly after sharing the post, Melanie took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she was “finally home” after spending a few days in hospital following the birth – admitting she was “physically and mentally wiped”.
Melanie announced her pregnancy back in March, just days after she married her longtime love Thomas in a civil ceremony – after they were forced to cancel their big wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Melanie admitted it was nice to have such happy news amid lots of “doom and gloom”.
