Melanie Martin reveals her doubts over on-off boyfriend Aaron Carter’s autopsy

Melanie Martin has revealed her doubts over her on-off boyfriend Aaron Carter’s autopsy report.

The 34-year-old sadly passed away on November 5, 2022.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded that the late singer had drowned in his bathtub.

Aaron’s death was ruled an accident, with drowning and “effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam” listed as his causes of death.

Speaking to TMZ, Melanie admitted: “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me.”

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?”

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

At the time of Aaron’s death, Melanie – who was previously engaged to the late singer and shares a 11-month-old son named Prince with the late singer, released a statement via the AP.

She said: “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Melanie also shared a two-second video on TikTok, which has since been deleted, in which she was seen crying hysterically behind the wheel of a car.

Aaron and Melanie first went public with their relationship in January 2020, and they got engaged in June that same year.

Aaron and Melanie split just one week after welcoming their son Prince in November 2021, but rekindled their romance one week later.

They broke up again in February, and continued to have an on-off relationship until Aaron’s tragic passing.

Aaron shot to fame as a child star in the 90s with hits like I Want Candy, and was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

As a teen, he had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.