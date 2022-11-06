Melanie Martin breaks her silence on the death of her on-off boyfriend Aaron Carter

Melanie Martin has broken her silence on the death of her on-off boyfriend Aaron Carter.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

According to TMZ, law enforcement dispatched to the premises at around 11am, after receiving a 911 call that a male had “drowned in the bathtub”.

Melanie, who was previously engaged to Aaron and shares a 11-month-old son named Prince with the late singer, has since released a statement via the AP following his death.

She said: “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Melanie also shared a two-second video on TikTok in which she’s seen crying hysterically behind the wheel of a car.

Aaron and Melanie first went public with their relationship in January 2020, and they got engaged in June that same year.

The pair split just one week after welcoming their son Prince in November 2021, but rekindled their romance one week later.

They broke up again in February, and continued to have an on-off relationship until Aaron’s tragic passing.

Aaron shot to fame as a child star in the 90s with hits like ‘I Want Candy’.

He was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

As a teen, he had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.