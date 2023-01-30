Meghan Trainor expecting second child with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to a son named Riley – who they welcomed in February 2021.

The All About That Bass singer shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of her holding up her baby scan.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰”

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about her pregnancy, Meghan said: “What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant.”

“And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”