Meghan Trainor announces she’s expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.
The singer and the Sky Kids star tied the knot back in 2018, and announced their pregnancy on the Today Show today.
“I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here,” the All About That Bass star said on the show, “But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”
“Hit it, Daryl,” she said, promoting Daryl to reveal: “We’re pregnant!”
“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep,” Meghan added, “We’ve been waiting for so long.
“I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world.’
“Every time I see you, I’m like, it’s going to happen — and it finally happened!”.
Sharing a photo of the sonogram on Instagram, Daryl wrote: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you ❤️🎁”
Sharing the same photo, Meghan wrote: “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰
“@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳”
Meghan and Daryl tied the knot on front of a hundred people during an intimate ceremony in the garden of their L.A. home.
On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.
Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.
WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.
Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.
View this post on Instagram