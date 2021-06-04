Meghan Markle’s new book features adorable illustration of Prince Harry and their son Archie

Meghan Markle’s new book features an adorable illustration of Prince Harry and their 2-year-old son Archie.
The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book titled ‘The Bench’, which is set for release on June 8.
Before it’s release, Meghan sent out advanced copies of her first book to some special people – including her photographer friend Gray Malin.
Gray shared the first glimpse of Meghan’s new book on his Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Received some royal mail 👑 Congrats on your new book, M!”
He also showed a hand-written note on the inside of the book, which said: “Dear Gray, From one parent to another – all my love from my family to yours… As ever, Meghan.”
The book’s inside cover also features a sweet watercolour illustration of Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, and their 2-year-old son.
‘The Bench’ will tell the story of the special bond between a father and a son, as seen through the eyes of a mother – inspired by Harry’s relationship with Archie.