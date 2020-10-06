Meghan Markle’s love interest in Suits Patrick J Adams admits he’s ‘too scared’ to call her

The pair played on-screen couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross in the hit series

Patrick J Adams has admitted that he’s been “too scared” to call Meghan Markle.

The actor starred alongside the Duchess of Sussex as her love interest in the hit series Suits, playing on-screen couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross – before they both left the show in 2018.

Speaking to Radio Times, Patrick revealed that while they sent each other gifts and exchanged messages following the births of their children – he was “scared” to reach out and call Meghan.

“Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated,” he admitted.

“I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared.

“I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

“We’ve spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan’s life is incredibly full and she’s been navigating a lot,” he continued.

“We don’t spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways.”

Praising Meghan, Patrick added: “Meghan is an incredibly strong and powerful woman. It seems to me like she’s handling herself very, very well.”

The actor attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s star-studded royal nuptials with his actress wife Troian Bellisario back in 2018.