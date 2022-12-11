Meghan Markle’s half siblings slam new Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle’s half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, have slammed the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The first three episodes of the series joined the streaming giant on Thursday, and saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss Meghan’s estranged relationship with her father Thomas.

Harry said: “Of course, it’s incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”

During an appearance on Talk TV with Piers Morgan, Meghan’s half brother on her paternal side spoke out about the docuseries.

He said: “I think it’s horrible. The documentary is so far off on so many different levels. It’s really a little bit disturbing. Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now. That’s just ridiculous.”

“The documentary is way off. That’s what’s actually prompted me to work with my own production team, and, coming out in like 2023, our side of a documentary that’s going to shed a lot of light that needs to be shed.”

Thomas Jr continued: “The amount of unprecedented files, photos and videos and documentation that we’re going to be including in our documentary … it’s going to tell a whole different story.”

“I think the general public in the U.K. and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people. We’re just like a normal family like everybody else.”

“We do exist, and when one person tells lies and then tells 10 other lies to cover the one lie, this is what happens. You end up looking ridiculous.”

Meghan’s half sister Samantha, also on her paternal side, said of the docuseries: “I didn’t want him to watch because, like everything, it’s lie upon lie upon lie.”

She told GMB News: “He’s been through so much — two heart attacks and a stroke — and she enabled this, watched it, did nothing about it. And for Harry to say something like that is egregious.”

Samantha also accused Meghan of lying to her daughter Ashleigh Hale about why she couldn’t invite her to her wedding to Harry.

Meghan said in the third episode: “How do we explain that this half-sister isn’t invited to the wedding, but that the half-sister’s daughter is?” “With Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding. I was in the car with H. I had her on speakerphone, and we talked her through what guidance we were given and why this assessment was made… and that’s painful.” Ashleigh said: “I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from. To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship that’s so important to me was impacted in that way … to feel like, because of her it was taken away, has been hard.” Samantha told GB News a palace insider informed her that Meghan had made the decision not to invite Ashleigh. She claimed: “Ashleigh was lied to, and my sister, in fact, was the one reportedly who told Ashleigh she couldn’t go to the wedding.” The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan join Netflix on December 15.