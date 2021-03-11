Meghan Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar says she’s ‘happy’ bullying claims are being investigated

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of mistreating members of staff at Kensington Palace

Janina Gavankar has revealed she’s “happy” Buckingham Palace are investigating claims her friend Meghan Markle mistreated members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times last week, and Buckingham Palace has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims against her, and her longtime friend Janina has since appeared on ITV’s This Morning to defend her.

‘I’m just happy that it’s actually getting looked into, because the truth really does set you free’ Meghan Markle’s friend, Janina Gavankar, speaks out about the bullying accusations against the duchess. Watch the full interview with Oprah on ITV hub 👉 https://t.co/g5rTtYV8bA pic.twitter.com/507v85qyYW — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2021

When asked about the bullying allegations, Janina replied: “I have known [Meghan] for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully.

“But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct,” she claimed.

“And he truth will come out, there’s plenty of emails and texts about that. I’m not going to get into the details of it. I don’t feel like that’s my place.”

“I’m just happy that it’s actually being looked into because the truth really does set you free,” Janina said.

During her appearance on This Morning, Janina also opened up about Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the wide-ranging interview, the Duchess of Sussex candidly opened up about her mental health, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

Ad

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about Meghan’s mental health struggles, Janina claimed: “I don’t know who knew. [But] I know that the family and the staff knew.”

“We watched as a wall was built around her. [Meghan] was very isolated – and even though that wasn’t her choice she was being completely slaughtered for it.”

The actress continued: “I can personally say that made me very angry. I wanted to defend her, but she was told to tell us never to make a comment because the Institution would protect them. And years later we see now that was not the truth.”

Ad

During her conversation with Oprah, Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations” within the Institution about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Speaking about the Palace’s statement, Janina added: “You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace… I felt two things.”

“One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience.”

“But on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that.”