Meghan Markle’s former colleague speaks out to defend her – amid bullying claims

Meghan Markle’s former colleague Jon Cowan has spoken out to defend her, amid allegations she bullied a former aide.

The TV writer worked as an executive producer on the legal drama Suits, which Meghan starred in for seven seasons before she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

After bullying claims against Meghan were published by The Times this week, Jon said the Duchess of Sussex is “a good person thrust into an unimaginable world”.

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

Jon tweeted: “Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book.”

The news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed they would investigate the allegations that appeared in The Times this week.

In a statement, the Palace said: “We are clearly very concerned about the allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

Following allegations in The Times, Buckingham Palace have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/WdMSWtubYq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 3, 2021

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan has denied the allegations, telling Entertainment Tonight: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the rep added.

The story was published just days before Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on March 7 on CBS.

The interview will also air on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm the following day.