Meghan Markle’s first public interview since leaving the Royal Family has been confirmed

This could be explosive!

Meghan Markle’s first public interview since leaving the Royal Family has been...

Meghan Markle’s first interview post-Royal life has been confirmed.

The actress is set to be interviewed on Good Morning America – with Meghan appearing on the show this coming Monday.

The popular morning show advertised the interview this weekend, saying that Meghan, 38, will discuss her new role in the upcoming Disney documentary she narrated called Elephant.

No word yet on whether Meghan will open up on leaving the Royal Family or about her recent move to Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry.

The couple have been spotted near Hollywood twice since they made the move, most notably delivering food to ill neighbors throughout the area, to aid them during the coronavirus outbreak.

