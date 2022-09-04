Meghan Markle’s father Thomas claims she ‘dumped’ him in response to her latest interview

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has claimed she “dumped” him, in response to her latest interview with The Cut magazine.

During the lengthy interview, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about “losing” her dad, as she referred to Prince Harry’s fractured relationship with his own father Prince Charles.

Discussing the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan explained: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

The 41-year-old’s comments sparked confusion, as readers believed Meghan was quoting Harry about losing his own father.

However, royal biographer Omid Scobie later clarified on social media: “I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”

In response to Meghan’s interview, Thomas Markle told The Mail on Sunday: “She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me.”

“I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn’t changed. I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time.”

Speaking to The Cut last week, Meghan was asked to share her thoughts on “forgiveness” in light of everything that’s happened between her and the royals, as well as her own family.

The mother-of-two said: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

Hitting back at her statement, her 78-year-old father said: “If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can’t she forgive me?”

“I have apologised to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her. I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?”

“Every time she gives another interview it brings up all the pain and causes so much stress,” he continued.

“I am still very sick. I am going to speech therapy and doing the best I can to get better, but it is all very upsetting.”

Speaking about the Queen, Thomas said: “She is a 96-year-old lady who has given her life to her people and she doesn’t deserve this when she is also in poor health.”

“I do feel sorry for her and wish her all the best and hope she feels better soon. It can’t be easy for her to read all these things my daughter is saying.”

“Meghan constantly throws the Royal family under the bus,” he claimed. “The Meghan I knew was sweet, kind and compassionate.”

“I don’t know where that girl went. I have to hope that she is still in there somewhere and that she will make peace with our family, and Harry’s, before it is too late.”