The Duchess of Sussex was married to the film director from 2011 to 2013

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson expecting first child with new wife

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is expecting his first child with his new wife.

The film director was previously married to the Duchess of Sussex from 2011 – 2013.

Trevor confirmed the news on Instagram, and showed off his second wife Tracey Kurland’s baby bump.

“Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league!” he captioned the post.

“Best thing I’ve ever produced hands down. Baby girl, So excited to meet you in September.”

Trevor announced his engagement to Tracey two weeks after his ex-wife Meghan married Prince Harry back in May 2018.

The couple married one year later at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, California, in May 2019.

Meghan split from Trevor back in 2013, and three years later she started dating Prince Harry.

The couple have since tied the knot, and welcomed their first child Archie last May.

The famously family are currently residing in Los Angeles, after Meghan and Harry controversially quit their roles as senior working members of the British royal family.

