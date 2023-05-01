Meghan Markle’s estranged family share photo she ‘never wanted the world to see’

Meghan Markle’s estranged family have shared a photo she reportedly “never wanted the world to see”.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Snr, half-sister Samantha, and half-brother Thomas Jnr sat down with the Australian news show 7NEWS Spotlight for a bombshell interview – which aired on Sunday.

Ahead of the interview, journalist Taylor Auerbach tweeted a previously unseen snap of the former Suits star, and wrote: “The photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see.”

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: THIS SUNDAY on @7NewsSpotlight – the photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see. Only on @Channel7 at 8:30pm, Sunday NIGHT pic.twitter.com/Lx3tKJ6UJZ — Taylor Auerbach (@tauerbach) April 28, 2023

Meghan’s family also released several videos of the 41-year-old when she was a child, including clips of her swinging a baseball bat, jumping in the snow, and fishing by a lake.

Speaking about his estranged relationship with his daughter, Thomas Snr said in the interview: “She loved me, I was her hero, and suddenly I was thrown out. She’s got to ask herself this every day ‘why am I doing this to my father?’”

“Is it worth dumping me for the rest of my life? Is it worth denying me my grandchildren? Is it worth all of that! Is it worth getting rid of her father?”

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: This Sunday on ⁦@7NewsSpotlight⁩ – Meghan Markle as you’ve never seen her before. For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve King Charles III’s coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world! Only on ⁦@Channel7⁩ pic.twitter.com/a9mk8osvYc — Taylor Auerbach (@tauerbach) April 26, 2023

He also admitted he regrets posing for paparazzi pictures before the Duke and Duchess’s wedding, and leaking part of a letter Meghan had sent him to a newspaper.

The interview aired just one week before King Charles’ Coronation, which takes place on May 6.

Prince Harry will attend the celebrations, but Meghan will stay at home in the US with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles’ coronation weekend will begin with the official coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession.”

After the service, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “The Coronation Procession.”

They’ll then be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal family, who will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

The following day, there will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC.

The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

The Palace also announced that “several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle” through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on May 9, where members of the community will be “invited to share food and fun together … in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.”

The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.”

The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September.