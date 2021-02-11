Meghan Markle wins privacy case over the publication of letter to her estranged father

The judge said: “The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation.”

He added that “the only tenable justification for any such interference was to correct some inaccuracies about the letter”, which was contained in a PEOPLE magazine interview with five of Meghan’s friends.

“The inescapable conclusion is that, save to the very limited extent I have identified, the disclosures made were not a necessary or proportionate means of serving that purpose.”

“For the most part they did not serve that purpose at all. Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

In papers seen by the Press Association, Meghan’s solicitors said the handwritten letter was “obviously private correspondence” which detailed her “deepest and most private thoughts and feelings about her relationship with her father.”

They added: “The claimant intended the detailed contents of the letter to be private, and certainly did not expect them to be published to the world at large by a national newspaper, and without any warning.”

Meghan’s legal team also claimed that the newspaper “chose to deliberately omit or suppress” parts of the letter, which “intentionally distorted or manipulated” its meaning.