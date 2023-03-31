Meghan Markle wins court battle against half sister Samantha

A US judge has dismissed a defamation case brought against Meghan Markle by her half-sister Samantha.

The 58-year-old sued the Duchess of Sussex for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” following her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In a filing submitted in the US last March, Samantha claimed that “demonstrably false and malicious statements” were made by her half-sister to a “worldwide audience”.

Samantha alleged she was defamed by Meghan in the CBS interview when she “falsely and maliciously” said that she was “an only child”.

The filing stated: “Plaintiff – who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair – brings this action for defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience, including roughly 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Defendant, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry of England.”

“Meghan – who was featured with Prince Harry on the cover of Time Magazine’s annual feature on ‘The World’s Most Influential People’ published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy Plaintiff’s reputation and which have subjected Plaintiff to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale.”

The filing also accused the Duchess of using “the powerful resources of the royal family’s public relations operation” to disseminate and spread “lies worldwide” about Samantha and their father, Thomas Markle.

It continued: “Defendant orchestrated the campaign to defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative.”

“(It was) a premeditated campaign to destroy their reputation and credibility so they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the Defendant.”

Despite Samantha’s efforts, a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit on Thursday.

According to court papers seen by the Press Assocation, US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell wrote: “As a reasonable listener would understand it, defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings.”

“Thus, the court finds that defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof…. plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”