Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to join Prince Harry on his return to the UK this summer

The Duke will see his family for the first time since moving to the U.S.

Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to join Prince Harry on his return to the...

Insiders have claimed Meghan Markle is “unlikely” to join her husband Prince Harry when he returns to the UK this summer.

Later this year, the Duke of Sussex will fly back to his homeland to see his family for the first time since he relocated to the U.S.

The 36-year-old moved to Los Angeles with Meghan and their son Archie last March, after they stepped down as senior members of the Royal family.

Over one year after their move, Harry is set to return to the UK to attend a number of key royal events this June – including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, and the Queen’s 95th birthday.

The Duke is also expected to attend the unveiling of a statue he and his brother had commissioned in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in July.

A source told The Daily Mail: “It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable Covid situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own.”

“This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation.”

Another insider said: “Her Majesty made very clear when they left the UK that Harry and Meghan were still much loved members of her own family and would be very welcome to attend family events. That still holds true.”

“Practically, however, it comes with the need for a certain amount of diplomacy. There is still a great deal of distance between Harry and many family members, particularly his brother.”

A third source said: “Harry wants to come back for The Queen and Prince Philip’s big birthdays. But it looks likely it will be just him.”

“If Meghan comes back, the feeling is that it would overshadow the occasion. People would only be looking at the ‘drama’ of it all.”

“Of course she would be welcome, but a decision not to come would postpone that headache for a while at least.”