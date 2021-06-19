Meghan Markle to give first interview since welcoming daughter Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on June 4

Meghan Markle will give her first interview since welcoming her second child with Prince Harry this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a daughter, named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, the 39-year-old will speak about her new children’s book, The Bench, on NPR’s Weekend Edition this Sunday.

Fresh off the heels of her first children’s book becoming a certified #1 New York Times bestseller, Duchess Meghan will be giving her only interview about #TheBench to @samanthabalaban at the renowned @NPRWeekend show, this Sunday between 8am-10am Eastern. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 18, 2021

Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby girl is affectionately named after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother Princess Diana.

A statement shared on their behalf on June 6 read: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year and relocated to California, where they currently reside.

