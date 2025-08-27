Meghan Markle throws shade at the Royal family as she shares ‘inauthentic’ rule she had to follow

Meghan Markle has thrown shade at the Royal family by sharing an “inauthentic” rule she had to follow.

The Duchess of Sussex made a rare comment about her time as a senior working royal during a lengthy interview for Bloomberg’s The Circuit With Emily Chang.

Marking the launch of the second season of her Netflix show, Meghan was asked: “Is there an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a Duchess?”

Meghan laughed, and replied: “No… I’m just being myself. So I think, probably it was different several years ago, where I couldn’t be as vocal and had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.

“Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 80s when they came in the little egg.

“That felt a little bit inauthentic,” she confessed.

“But that’s a silly example, but it is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you want to dress, and you’re able to say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in the space really organically and authentically.”

“And that’s, of course, had different chapters in my life (sic). But right now, no I don’t feel that I need to prove anything,” she added.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March 2020.

They subsequently moved to California, where they live in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The couple recently extended their lucrative deal with Netflix, and are now said to be in talks to produce a documentary about Harrys’ late mother, Princess Diana.