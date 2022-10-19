Meghan Markle teases what fans can expect from her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has teased what fans can expect from her upcoming Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with the streaming giant in 2020, after they founded their own production company.

The deal allows the couple to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for Netflix.

Meghan and Harry are working with director Liz Garbus on the docuseries, which will reportedly join the streaming giant later this year.

Speaking to Variety about the series, Meghan said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The former actress added: “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before.”

“For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

Meghan previously revealed the docuseries will be about her and Harry’s “love story”.