Meghan Markle teams up with Melissa McCarthy for special 40th birthday message

Meghan Markle has teamed up with Melissa McCarthy to promote a special initiative on her 40th birthday.

To mark her milestone birthday, the Duchess of Sussex has unveiled her brand new 40×40 campaign – which encourages people around the world to give 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

In her first public appearance since giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s second child, Meghan tells Melissa about the initiative over a hilarious video call.

The former actress says: “It’s my 40th birthday and I’ve got an idea. Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to give 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who is remobilising back into the workforce.”

“Over 2million women in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid. And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to an act of service, it can have a ripple effect.”

In the video, Melissa hilariously interrupts Meghan by suggesting some other ways she could celebrate her birthday.

The Bridesmaids star suggests a party on a yacht, and even asks Meghan: “Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?”

The Duchess then laughs: “Why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?”

The pair also joke about getting matching tattoos, and Prince Harry also makes a cameo at the end of the video.

The funny video was filmed at the couple’s home in Montecito, and Meghan’s rescue dog could be seen sleeping on the floor next to her.

You can read more about the 40×40 campaign here.