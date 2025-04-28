Meghan Markle takes subtle swipe at the Royal family as she discusses her early romance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle appeared to subtly criticise the Royal Family during her first podcast interview today, claiming that she and Prince Harry were “in the trenches” from the earliest days of their relationship.

Speaking with media personality and IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, opened up about her life in Montecito with Prince Harry, 40, and their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Reflecting on the beginning of her romance with Harry, Meghan admitted she is more in love than ever — but revealed that their relationship faced intense pressures almost immediately.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning it’s all butterflies,” Meghan said.

“But then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating.

So now, seven years later, when you finally get some breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. That’s why it feels like a honeymoon period for us now.”

The Duchess of Sussex said she believes they will be married “forever”, and branded her husband a “fox”.

But looks aside, the 43-year-old insisted his “heart is even more beautiful”.

During the heartfelt conversation, Meghan became emotional while discussing their children, revealing that she sends Archie and Lilibet an email every night as part of a “time capsule” project they can revisit when they’re older.

She shared that a friend inspired her to set up email addresses for her children, where she sends them candid photos, report cards, and personal memories.

“Before I go to bed every night, I email them,” Meghan said. “It’s the small moments that say, ‘I see you, I’m nurturing you,’ that make motherhood special.”

Meghan and Harry’s love story began with a blind date in 2016, and by November of that year, they had gone public with their relationship.

In January 2020, they made headlines worldwide by announcing their decision to step back as senior royals, later moving to California.

Now, after more than five years living in Montecito, the Duke and Duchess are raising their young family away from the pressures of royal life.