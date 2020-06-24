The Duchess of Sussex believes they violated her son's privacy

Meghan Markle suing photo agency on behalf of her one-year-old son Archie

Meghan Markle is suing a photo agency on behalf of her son Archie.

According to Extra.ie, the one-year-old is taking legal action against US agency Splash for allegedly breaching his privacy.

The photos in question were taken in Canada back in January, while Meghan was out on a walk with Archie.

The case is being taken through the High Court in the UK, and was brought forward by ‘Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and The Duchess of Sussex, HRH’.

In court papers, Meghan is listed as Archie’s “litigation friend”, meaning she will make decisions on his behalf due to him being a minor.

The case was lodged on March 25, just days before Meghan and Prince Harry officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are notoriously private when it comes to their son Archie, and the couple rarely share photos of the one-year-old.

