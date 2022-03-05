Meghan Markle sued by family member over claims she made in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister over claims she made in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

According to TMZ, Samantha Markle is suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation, claiming the comments she made caused her “emotional and mental distress”.

Samantha has alleged Meghan fabricated parts of her “rags to royalty” narrative, after the former actress claimed she essentially raised herself from “virtual poverty”.

In court documents, the 57-year-old also accused Meghan of launching a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and her father’s reputation.

Samantha has claimed the interview “hurt sales of her autobiography”, and is seeking $75,000 (€68,600) in damages.

In response to the suit, the Duchess’ lawyer Michael Kump said: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior.”

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated for an Emmy Award last year.

The CBS special aired in March 2021, and made headlines all over the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the interview, as they discussed their decision to step down as senior working royals last year.