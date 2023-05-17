Meghan Markle stuns in gold as she attends awards ceremony with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle stunned in gold as she attended an awards ceremony with Prince Harry on Tuesday night in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16.

Meghan was one of four honourees at the event, which took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out in NYC as she was honored at the Women of Vision Awards. Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland was also there for the special night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AzK6SRn4rL — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 17, 2023



The 41-year-old looked radiant in a gold Joanna Ortiz midi dress with a cut-out design, which she paired with black Tom Ford heels.

The couple were joined by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland for the bash.

A biography for Meghan on the Women of Vision Awards website reads: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model.”

“Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leaving the #WomanOfVisionAwards ! They look so happy, and Meghan is more stunning than ever. I’m in love ✨ pic.twitter.com/dRFEmSIgzV — 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) May 17, 2023

This is the first public event the couple have attended since Meghan skipped out on King Charles III’s coronation.

While Harry attended the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, the Duchess of Sussex remained in California to celebrate their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Harry’s return to the UK was a fleeting visit, as it’s understood he jetted back to the US right after the ceremony.