Meghan Markle spotted on rare casual outing in California

Meghan Markle has been spotted on a rare casual outing in California, after opening up about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Page Six has published photos of the former actress chatting to a friend as they went shopping in Montecito – where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit, which she paired with an olive sweater, a Panama hat from Cuyana, sunglasses and sandals.

Meghan Markle goes shopping with a friend amid ‘Deal or No Deal’ backlash https://t.co/2w9sGlToMO pic.twitter.com/mCdRfpfkJR — Page Six (@PageSix) October 24, 2022

Just last week, Meghan broke her silence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II during a cover interview with Variety.

The British monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral took place on September 19.

Meghan, who attended the funeral alongside her husband Prince Harry, has since opened up about the “outpouring of love and support” they’ve received since the death of the Queen.

Speaking about the period of mourning, the former Suits star said: “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband,'” the Duchess of Sussex added, referring to the late Prince Philip.

When asked if anything has come up for her in her relationship with the Queen since her passing, Meghan replied: “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt.”

“I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

On how her and her family have processed the death, the 41-year-old said: “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.”

“Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Meghan also teased what fans can expect from her upcoming Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with the streaming giant in 2020, after they founded their own production company.

The deal allows the couple to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for Netflix.

Meghan and Harry are working with director Liz Garbus on the docu-series, which will reportedly join the streaming giant later this year.

Speaking to Variety about the series, Meghan said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The former actress added: “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before.”

“For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”