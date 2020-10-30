Meghan Markle sparks rumours she’s expecting second child with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has sparked rumours she’s expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

On Thursday, a judge granted an application from the Duchess of Sussex to postpone the trial of her case against Associated Newspapers until late next year.

Meghan was scheduled to appear in court for her lawsuit against the publisher in January 2021, but the trial has now been delayed by nine months.

In court, Mr Justice Warby said the “primary basis” on which the adjournment was sought was “a confidential ground”.

The judge said: “The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application to adjourn.”

“That means that the trial date of January 11 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be refixed for a new date in the autumn.”

The delay has sparked rumours Meghan may be expecting another baby with Prince Harry.

The couple are already parents to a son named Archie, who they welcomed in May 2019.

Confidential reasons why the delay was needed….. 9 months you say…… mmmmmmm…… what other thing takes 9 months? 😜 https://t.co/2wvX8wEf1w — ℳ𝓊𝓇𝓀𝓎 ℳ𝑒𝑔 (@Murky__Meg) October 29, 2020

Is Meghan Markle pregnant again? she has been granted a 9 month suspension of her liable case — triplegoddess #NotMyGovernment (@hashish62) October 29, 2020

Meghan Markle requested that the trial against The Mail be moved to Autumn 2021 due to confidential reasons and people are speculating she’s pregnant. Not to be a womb watcher but I think so too 🥰 — Adaora (@MsAdaO) October 29, 2020

So Meghan Markle’s pregnant then? pic.twitter.com/oadCJwgIJb — Michael Firth (@TechFirth) October 29, 2020

I think #MeghanMarkle is pregnant and thats the reason for the delay in this case. — Krista (@MissK3184) October 29, 2020

Bookies have also slashed odds on Meghan being pregnant from 5/4 to 4/6.

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said: “It seems certain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will add to their family and we make it odds on they announce before the end of the year that they are expecting.”

Ladbroke’s Alex Apati also said: “With plenty of rooms to fill in their new pad it seems only inevitable Harry and Meghan will have at least one more child.”

“And a brother or sister for Archie could even come in the next 12 months if the latest odds are anything to go by.”