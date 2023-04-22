Meghan Markle slams claims she wrote a letter to King Charles over racism concerns

Meghan Markle has slammed claims that she wrote a letter to King Charles III over racism concerns.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that the Duchess of Sussex named the allegedly racist senior member of the Royal Family in a 2021 letter to her father-in-law.

The outlet alleged the mum-of-two had expressed concerns about “unconscious bias” in the wake of her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Elsewhere, a source told Page Six: “Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from the Duchess of Sussex to the king.”

“But she’s moved on, this was two years ago, it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation [next month].”

The Sussex Family have since released a statement, slamming claims about the alleged letter sent to King Charles.

The statement reads: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.”

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous,” the statement continues.

“We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

It comes after it was reported that Prince Harry will return to England for his father’s coronation next month, while Meghan will remain at their LA-based home with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.