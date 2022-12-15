Meghan Markle shares previously unseen photos from her pregnancy

Meghan Markle has shared previously unseen photos from her pregnancy in new episodes of her Netflix docuseries.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan joined the streaming giant today, and they include a number of photos documenting Meghan’s pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, a son named Archie, in May 2019, and announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Valentine’s Day was the same day Diana, Princess of Wales announced her pregnancy with Harry.

In the docuseries, Harry says: “Once we announced it [on Valentine’s day], I got messages from two completely different people who sent me the front page of the Daily Mail from Valentine’s Day 1984, of my mother announcing she was pregnant with me.”

“I was shocked. We had no idea. It was maybe a coincidence. Or maybe not a coincidence.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, on June 4, 2021.

The couple sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2019, which Harry has blamed the press for.

As well as sharing photos from Meghan’s pregnancy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared some previously unseen photos of their son Archie.

Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.