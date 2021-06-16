Meghan Markle ‘set to return to the UK next month’ to support Prince Harry

The couple will reportedly attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue

Meghan Markle ‘set to return to the UK next month’ to support...

Meghan Markle is set to return to the UK next month to support Prince Harry, according to a new report.

Radar Online has reported that Meghan and Harry will fly to London to attend the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace in July.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to support her husband at the event, after he travelled back to the UK alone in April to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

A source said: “Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and doesn’t want that to happen again.”

“Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact.”

“Since the funeral things have got worse, not better, so you can only imagine how he will be treated at the big event on July 1.”

The source also claimed Meghan and Harry may bring their two-year-old son Archie to the UK, but plan to leave their newborn daughter Lilibet at home in California.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are set to unveil the statue of their late mother on July 1 – which would have been her 60th birthday.