Meghan Markle set to release her first book next month

Meghan Markle is set to release her first book next month.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book entitled ‘The Bench’.

The book will tell the story of the special bond between a father and a son, as seen through the eyes of a mother – inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.

Speaking about her new book, the former Suits star said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.”

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The media release reads: “Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

“Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion, The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

‘The Bench’, illustrated by Christian Robinson, is set for release on June 8.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018 – and welcomed their son Archie on May 6 the following year.

The couple are expecting their second child together – a baby girl.