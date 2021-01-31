Meghan Markle ‘secretly changes her name’ on baby Archie’s birth certificate

The Duchess of Sussex appears to have removed her first names from the the document

Meghan Markle has reportedly secretly removed her first names “Rachel Meghan” from baby Archie’s birth certificate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together on May 6 2019, registering his birth on May 17 that year.

According to an updated version of Archie’s birth cert obtained by The Sun, an amendment was made to the document.

The amendment reads: “‘Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess Of Sussex’ corrected to ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess Of Sussex’ on 5th of June 2019.”

The job description on the original document described Meghan as “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

It also revealed Harry’s real name is Henry, and that baby Archie was born in the private Portland Hospital in Westminister.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior royal positions at the end of March last year, explaining they would be splitting their time between North America and London and would become “financially independent”.

The couple then moved to a $14.7 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California with their son Archie.

Later this year, Harry will fly back to his homeland to see his family for the first time since he relocated to the U.S.

The 36-year-old is set to return to the UK to attend a number of key royal events this June – including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, and the Queen’s 95th birthday.

The Duke is also expected to attend the unveiling of a statue he and his brother had commissioned in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in July.

However, insiders have claimed Meghan is “unlikely” to join her husband when he returns to the UK.