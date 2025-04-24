Meghan Markle reveals why she’s the ‘happiest’ she’s ever been in subtle swipe at the Royal family

Meghan Markle has revealed why she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been in a subtle swipe at the Royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex made a rare public appearance at the TIME100 summit in NYC on Wednesday night, where she was supported by her husband Prince Harry.

Speaking on-stage with journalist Jessica Sibley, Meghan said she “never would have imagined” she’d feel “so happy” after “all the things that have happened” in her life.

“A confession I can share with you today, is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said.

“To have a partner and a husband who is just so supportive, and to have healthy kids that are so joyful in the freeness of their life, and the safety of their life that we create for them…

“I never, of all the things that have happened in my life, I never would have imagined getting here at this point I would feel just so happy and grateful, and I really do.”

The summit marked the couple’s first joint public engagement since the Invictus Games in February.

Speaking at the event, the 43-year-old also responded to criticism of her Netflix series.

With Love, Meghan was released last month, and was met with mixed reviews.

Meghan called out critics, saying: “People said, ‘Why didn’t you film the show in your house?’ I said, ‘My kids are coming home for their nap.’”

“Eighty people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I would love for them to have.”

Meghan also detailed how she deals with the ups and downs of creating a business after having recently released her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

“The past year-and-a-half has been incredibly busy and ambitious. You see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you’re not doing it right every day,” she said at the summit.

The Suits alum recognised that she is always under a “microscope” while facing “scrutiny” but said she makes a “very conscious effort to create boundaries for herself, her wellbeing and mental health.”

She admitted that she won’t always “get it right” but revealed how her kids – Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – keep her on track and put things into perspective.

She said: “Something that is seemingly so big somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what’s happening with my children.”

Meghan said her most important job is being a “role model” to her two kids, and “raising a very strong and confident young woman.”

“But also having son, I think that is just as paramount […] for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.”

“So I try to model that behaviour, but again, it starts with whatever’s going on internally. I am able to just tune out whatever that noise is, really not give it any credence.”