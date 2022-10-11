Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry reacted when she was at her worst point: ‘I was in a dire state’

Meghan Markle has revealed how her husband Prince Harry reacted when she was at her “worst point”.

The Duchess of Sussex has admitted she was in a “dire state” at the time, and her husband quickly found her a referral to a mental health professional.

The 41-year-old made the confession on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, which featured interviews with actress Constance Wu, comedian Jenny Slate and activist and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

During her chat with Deepika, Meghan stressed the importance of seeking help when you need it.

The mother-of-two said: “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman.”

“She didn’t know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi’…”

Meghan explained that she introduced herself on the phone, and candidly told them: “I need help.”

The former actress said the woman “could hear the dire state” she was in, and offered to help.

Meghan continued: “But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”

The Duchess didn’t reveal when this took place, but during her bombshell interview with Oprah in March 2021, Meghan admitted she contemplated suicide when she was pregnant with their first child Archie.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that, I would do it,” she told the US chat show host. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere.”

“And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” the former actress claimed.

“I did not know who to turn to. One of the people I reached out to, who has been a friend and a confidante, was one of [Princess] Diana’s best friends. Who else could understand what it is actually like on the inside.”

“You have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors. You’ve no idea. Even the people that smile the biggest smiles and shine the brightest lights, it seems,” she added.