Meghan Markle reveals daughter Lilibet has reached a major milestone

Meghan Markle has revealed her daughter Lilibet has reached a major milestone.

The former Suits star and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their second child together on June 4 last year, and she has since taken her first steps.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex said: “Lili has just started walking. She’s a year and a couple of months old.”

Meghan and Harry are also parents to a three-year-old son named Archie.

The 41-year-old noted that she and her husband are in the thick of “toddling,” giving listeners an insight into what the hectic “morning rush” looks like for their family in their California home.

The mum-of-two said: “I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it’s you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs.”

“Then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

Meghan then revealed that she makes breakfast for her family every morning, and said that role is “very important” to her. She explained: “I love doing it. It just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California with their children, after relocating there when they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in 2020. The couple are reportedly on the hunt for a new home, and are said to be eying up properties in the nearby Hope Ranch community.