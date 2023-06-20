Meghan Markle responds to claims she’s ‘about to sign a major deal’ with French fashion house

Meghan Markle has responded to claims she’s “about to sign” a major deal with French fashion house Dior.

Over the weekend, the UK Mail on Sunday reported that the Duchess was set to become the next face of the company.

The news came after Spotify announced they had parted ways with Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who inked a $20 million deal with the streamer back in 2020.

A source told the outlet: “There have been rumors for weeks that [Markle’s] about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive.”

“If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes has since told The Telegraph that the Dior claims are untrue.

The French fashion house is known for inking huge deals with major celebrities, including Johnny Depp and Jennifer Lawrence.

It’s no secret that Meghan is a huge fan of the brand, as she’s worn the label several times over the years.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit by Dior to Prince Archie’s christening in 2019, and also donned a Stephen Jones for Dior hat for the Queen’s funeral in 2022.

Prince Harry is also a fan of the label, and wore a three-piece Dior suit to his father King Charles’ coronation in May.

His love for the brand stems from his late mother Princess Diana, who had a longstanding relationship with Dior.

The House’s iconic Lady Dior bag, which was originally called the ChouChou, is eternally linked to the late Princess, as it was exclusively gifted to her by the First Lady of France in 1995.

The accessory quickly became one of Diana’s go-to pieces, and it was subsequently renamed the Lady Dior bag in her honour.