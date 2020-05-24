Meghan Markle recreated a very romantic moment for Prince Harry

The couple apparently always give each other 'incredibly romantic gifts'

They just marked their second wedding anniversary by relaxing at home with mexican food and margaritas, but Meghan Markle reportedly did something extra special for her husband last year.

The couple, who are currently on lockdown in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Tyler Perry, apparently always “give each other incredibly romantic gifts”.

According to PEOPLE, Suits star Meghan previously recreated their special trip to Africa, which they went on in 2016 when they had just started dating.

“Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard,” a source told the publication.

“It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”

Back in 2017, Prince Harry revealed he and Meghan flew to Africa together after just two dates in London.

“We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” he said during their now infamous engagement interview.

Meanwhile the publication revealed that Meghan and Harry always opt for “traditional wedding gifts”.

“They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” an insider revealed.

“The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.”

“This year, they both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.”

According to wedding site The Knot, “Cotton’s woven threads symbolize how you become more interconnected as time goes on and learn to be more flexible.”

