Meghan Markle recalls not ‘fitting in’ when she was younger

Meghan Markle has recalled not “fitting in” when she was younger, on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series Archetypes on August 23, and has since invited special guests Serena Williams and Mariah Carey to appear on the show.

The latest episode of Archetypes titled The Stigma of the Singleton features actress and comedian Mindy Kaling.

Mindy explained to Meghan how she constantly tells her daughter “you’re beautiful” to inject her with the confidence that she didn’t personally have when she was younger.

The Duchess responded: “If you’re not ‘the pretty one’ growing up, you’re just like ‘What can I learn… What can I do?'”

Mindy promptly questioned: “Were you not ‘the pretty one’ growing up?

Meghan revealed: “No! Oh God no. No,” and branded herself an “ugly duckling”.

“Not conventional beauty. Now, maybe, that would be seen as beautiful; but I had massive, frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth.”

“I was ‘the smart one’ forever and ever and ever and ever, and then just sort of grew up,” she explained.

Baffled by Meghan’s revelation, Mindy said: “I went through life being like ‘Okay, well Meghan Markle was like that one nice, hot girl who like has her head screwed on right, ’cause her mom’s probably like… really cool.’ Knowing that you were not that is news to me, probably news to people listening to this [podcast].”

Meghan explained: “I know, it was really hard.”

The Duchess detailed attending an all-girls catholic school for both middle school and high school and not having many friends.

“I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a ‘loner’, and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in.”

“So, I just was like ‘Okay well I’ll just become the president of the multi-culture club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this and french club…,” Meghan told Mindy.

“By doing that, I had meetings at lunch time, so I didn’t have to worry about who I would sit with or what I do because I was always so busy.”

Earlier in the episode, Meghan explained that her relationship with Prince Harry fuelled the idea of “waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough.”

Meghan explained: “When I started dating my husband, and we became engaged… everyone was just like ‘Oh my God, you’re so lucky he chose you!'”

“And at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like: ‘Well I chose him too!'”

“Thankfully I have a partner who’s countering that narrative for me, and going ‘They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one ’cause you chose me.'”

“It is gendered, and it’s archetyped and it’s stereotyped that ‘you’re so lucky’. It just feeds into this idea that you’re waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing that you’re good enough on your own.”