Meghan Markle recalls going incognito with Prince Harry at Halloween party

Meghan Markle has recalled going incognito with Prince Harry at a Halloween party during the early stages of their romance.

During her appearance on The Ellen Show, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the time they went to a party in October 2016 for “one final, fun night out” before going public with their relationship.

The couple were in Toronto at the time, and were joined by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan and Harry had been secretly dating for about four months at the time.

The 40-year-old told Ellen: “He [Harry] came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well.”

“And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.”

“It was a post-apocalypse theme. So we had all this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out.”

Days later, the couple’s romance was exposed by tabloids in the UK.

The following November, Harry officially announced his engagement to Meghan, and the pair wed just six months later on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle.

The couple have since stepped away from the Royal family, and are now living in California with their two children – son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, five months.