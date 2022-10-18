Meghan Markle recalls being ‘reduced to a bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle has recalled being “reduced to a bimbo” during her time as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

Speaking to Paris Hilton on her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said: “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo’.”

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel which was not smart.”

Meghan continued: “And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there, and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype.”

The Duchess of Sussex admitted that she took the job on Deal or No Deal in the mid 2000s to “get money and health insurance”.

Meghan recalled: “There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain.”

“Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine just to paint the picture for you that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up. And there were different stations for having your lashes, put on, or your extensions put in…”

“We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”