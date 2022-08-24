Meghan Markle promises fans will get to know ‘the real her’ in unfiltered new podcast

Meghan Markle has promised fans will get to know “the real me” in her brand new podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series, Archetypes, on Tuesday.

In a promo clip for the podcast, the 41-year-old said: “People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know…”

“Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to ‘Hey, it’s me.'”

“I’m just excited to be myself, and talk, and be unfiltered and… yeah, it’s fun.”

Meghan’s 12-episode podcast series will shed light on the tropes that women across generations have overcome, and will feature candid conversations with some famous faces.

Introducing her new podcast, the mother-of-two explained: “This is Archetypes—my podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.”

“Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations—boxes like diva, crazy, the B-word, slut.”

“Some of these words—these labels—are harsh; they’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they’ve stuck around for so long, and—importantly—how we can move past them.”

Meghan was joined by her longtime friend Serena Williams for the first episode, who discussed her recent decision to retire from her tennis career, as well as motherhood, and life in the public eye.

During their open and honest chat, the Duchess recalled the terrifying moment her son Archie’s nursery caught fire while she was on a royal tour with Prince Harry.

Meghan said they had just landed in South Africa for their 2019 tour when they heard the news.

The former Suits star explained: “The moment we landed, we had to drop [Archie] off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. He was going to get ready to go down for his nap.”

“We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement.”

“We get in the car, and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

Meghan said she and Harry then raced back to the residence and their “amazing nanny” Lauren was “in floods of tears”.

The 41-year-old continued: “She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap, and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go get a snack downstairs.’ And she was from Zimbabwe, and we loved that she would always tie him on her, her back with a mud cloth, and her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down.’ “

“In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

The Duchess said everyone was “in tears” and “shaken” by the incident, but they had to leave for another scheduled engagement.

She said: “I was like, Can you just tell people what happened? And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.”

“And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break. Because we did — we had to leave our baby.”

“And even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018, and they welcomed their son Archie the following year.

The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, last June.

The Sussex family currently live in California, but are set to return to the UK next month for a string of charity events.